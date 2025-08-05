NMPF Advocates for Industry Needs in Worldwide Trade Talks

August 5, 2025

NMPF’s active engagement with key administration officials in the lead-up to President Trump’s July 31 executive order establishing a new tariff system has helped create opportunities for dairy as deals across the globe take shape.

The order places reciprocal import tariffs on dozens of countries while maintaining the reciprocal tariff rate at 10% on all others. Several trade framework agreements were also announced prior to the order that may improve market access for U.S. dairy exporters.

The executive order sets country-specific tariff rates ranging from 10% to 41% on a broad set of imports. Several key U.S. trading partners negotiated terms to secure 15%-20% tariff rates under bilateral arrangements, including the EU, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, the UK and Vietnam. Details on each are slim – with some having been announced solely via social media – yet most reference tariff reductions that would benefit U.S. agricultural exports.

Throughout these discussions, NMPF staff Jaime Castaneda and Shawna Morris, who served as Confidential Agricultural Trade Advisors to USTR and USDA, have provided extensive details and recommendations to U.S. trade negotiators on the importance of maintaining stable access to key export markets, avoiding retaliatory disruptions, reducing tariffs, and resolving nontariff trade barriers in specific markets.

NMPF joined USDEC in praising the framework agreement announced with Indonesia, which notably would eliminate Indonesia’s 5% dairy tariffs in a promising and growing market for U.S. dairy products and seeks to address nontariff barrier concerns with Indonesia’s lengthy facility registration process and threats to the use of common cheese names.

“We are pleased to hear this framework removes roadblocks to trade and will help grow dairy sales in one of the world’s most populous markets,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of NMPF, in the statement. “NMPF looks forward to reviewing the details of the agreement and working with the administration to ensure Indonesia upholds its end of the bargain.”

Separate negotiations are underway with countries on which the U.S. first began raising tariff rates: Mexico, Canada and China. Mexico, the largest market for U.S. dairy, received a 90-day reprieve, allowing continued negotiations and uninterrupted trade for the time being. Meanwhile, Canadian exports that are not USMCA-compliant will face a 35% tariff beginning Aug. 2. Negotiations with China to avert a further hike in bilateral tariffs with that country are ongoing, with a looming deadline of Aug. 12.