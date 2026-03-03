NMPF Advocates for a Stronger, Better USMCA

March 3, 2026

NMPF significantly escalated its public engagement ahead of this summer’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Review, with an NMPF cooperative farmer testifying before Congress and the head of its trade team speaking on behalf of a new coalition NMPF launched to help strengthen the agreement.

Ted Vander Schaaf, an Idaho dairy farmer and board member of both the Northwest Dairy Association/Darigold and the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, an NMPF associate member, testified at a Feb. 12 Senate Finance Committee hearing on the importance of USMCA for the dairy community and the targeted improvements that must be addressed.

Vander Schaaf emphasized that USMCA is vital for providing open and predictable market access, particularly to Mexico, while also highlighting areas where the agreement has fallen short. He emphasized the glaring shortcoming of Canada’s continued manipulation of its dairy tariff-rate quotas and its circumvention of USMCA dairy protein export disciplines to shortchange U.S. dairy exporters. He also noted Mexico’s delay in fully implementing its commitments to protect common cheese names and explained its importance to dairy producers and processors.

NMPF also played a leading role in the Feb. 5 launch of the Agricultural Coalition for USMCA, an industry-wide effort to support renewing and strengthening the agreement. The coalition will work with congress and the Administration to ensure USMCA’s shortcomings are rectified before renewal.

“USMCA is an extremely strong agreement, but it’s not perfect,” said NMPF Executive Vice President Shawna Morris at the coalition’s launch press conference. “The USMCA review offers an unmissable opportunity to make targeted enhancements so the agreement can live up to its full intended potential.”