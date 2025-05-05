NMPF Advances Member Interests on Bulk-Tank Cleaning at NCIMS

May 5, 2025

NMPF helped deliver favorable outcomes for nine proposals it submitted on behalf of its members, including a standard for bulk-tank cleaning that’s better aligned with milk-truck standards, at the 39th National Conference on Interstate Milk Shipments, which met April 11-16 in Minneapolis.

The conference deliberated on numerous important issues facing FDA’s National Grade “A” Milk Program and the Grade “A” Milk Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO).

NMPF’s proposal was accepted to update the rules for cleaning on-farm bulk tanks, allowing them to be cleaned once in every 24-hour period, similar to milk hauling trucks, instead of being cleaned every time the on-farm tank is emptied. This proposed rule will save time and money for many dairy farmers who have multiple milk shipments a day and may have a positive environmental impact from less frequent chemical washes.

Delegates representing 49 states and Puerto Rico attended the conference, along with representatives from FDA and industry organizations including NMPF. Leaders from NMPF and its member cooperatives are heavily involved in NCIMS, with many serving on the NCIMS Executive Board or on committees between conferences.

Brad Suhling (Prairie Farms) was elected to the open industry from the Central Region for the NCIMS Board. Shurling previously served on the Single Service Committee, and that vacancy will be filled by Charlie Mack (Prairie Farms).

Amanda Rife (Land O’ Lakes) was elected the open industry from the Eastern Region for the NCIMS Board and will serve as chair for Council I; Dave Kedzierski (United Dairymen of Arizona) will serve as the chair for Council II; Damon Miller (Dairy Farmers of America) will continue his term as the chair for Council III; and Clay Detlefsen will continue to serve in the NMPF staff representative seat.

Finally, by unanimous vote, Antone Mickelson (Darigold/Northwest Dairy Association) will continue as vice chair of NCIMS Executive Board.

NMPF will host the NCIMS executive board at its Arlington, VA office in October for a meeting in which FDA will concur or non-concur with all of the proposals passed at the conference.