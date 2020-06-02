NMPF Adds Farmer Resources as Web Traffic Triples

June 2, 2020

The National Milk Producers Federation’s virtual home, nmpf.org, continued to evolve to meet the member challenges of the coronavirus crisis, as web traffic sustained gains that began in March and added new features.

Traffic from mid-March through mid-May was nearly triple that of the previous year, as the site’s dedicated coronavirus resource page gained nearly as many page views as the NMPF home page, according to Google analytics data. Also, the site saw its three most-visited pages of the year during that period, with a May 4 release giving details on how dairy farmers could sign up for a federal small-business loan program the most-viewed NMPF news release ever.

NMPF continued to keep members updated on the latest federal policy developments through its coronavirus toolbox releases. And on June 1, World Milk Day, nmpf.org unveiled a new website section devoted to original content sharing dairy’s story, featuring an expanded Farmer Focus section to spotlight members, a relaunched Dairy Defined series of essays and podcasts, and NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern’s CEO’s Corner column.