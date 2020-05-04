Economic Injury Disaster Loan Applications Opened for Agriculture Producers at Noon EDT Today

May 4, 2020

The U.S. Small Business Administration began accepting new Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance applications today at 12:00 PM EDT on a limited basis only, to provide relief to dairy farms and other U.S. agricultural businesses. The application is available here.

The Small Business Administration is encouraging all eligible agricultural businesses with 500 or fewer employees wishing to apply to begin preparing their business financial information needed for their application. During this application window, only agricultural business applications will be accepted due to limitations in funding availability and the unprecedented submission of applications already received.

For more information or to apply, please visit this link.

The National Milk Producers Federation has numerous EIDL resources available on its coronavirus website page, www.nmpf.org/coronavirus. Among them: