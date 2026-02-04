NMPF Accepting Applications for 2026 Scholarship Program

February 4, 2026

The National Milk Producers Federation is now accepting applications for its National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program for the 2026-2027 academic year.

NMPF annually awards scholarships to outstanding graduate students (enrolled in master’s or doctoral programs) who are actively pursuing dairy-related fields of research of immediate interest to NMPF member cooperatives and the U.S. dairy industry at large.

NMPF encourages graduate students pursuing research with direct benefit to milk marketing cooperatives and dairy producers to apply. Applicants do not need to be NMPF members to qualify. Recommended fields of study include but are not limited to: Agriculture Communications and Journalism, Animal Health, Animal and/or Human Nutrition, Bovine Genetics, Dairy Products Processing, Dairy Science, Economics, Environmental Science, Food Science, Food Safety, Herd Management, and Marketing and Price Analysis.

NMPF must receive applications no later than Friday, April 24. To apply, or for more information, please visit the NMPF website.

The National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Fund funds the program. If you would like to support the scholarship fund, please consider a donation here: https://donate.stripe.com/eVa7th6v18VcaT6144