NMPF Accepting Applications for 2025 Scholarship Program

February 4, 2025

NMPF is now accepting applications for its National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program for academic year 2025-2026.

NMPF awards scholarships each year to outstanding graduate students who are actively pursuing dairy-related fields of research of immediate interest to NMPF member cooperatives and the U.S. dairy industry at large.

Graduate students pursuing research with direct benefit to milk marketing cooperatives and dairy producers may apply (applicants do not need to be members of NMPF to qualify). Recommended fields of study include but are not limited to Agriculture Communications and Journalism, Animal Health, Animal and/or Human Nutrition, Bovine Genetics, Dairy Products Processing, Dairy Science, Economics, Environmental Science, Food Science, Food Safety, Herd Management, and Marketing and Price Analysis.

Applications must be received no later than Wednesday, April 23. To apply or for more information, visit the NMPF website or email scholarship@nmpf.org.