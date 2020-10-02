NMPF 2020 Annual Meeting Free to Participants; Will Review Momentous Year for Dairy

October 2, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed, but not cancelled, NMPF’s 2020 annual meeting. This year’s joint meeting, held again in conjunction with the national checkoff groups overseen by Dairy Management Inc., will be held online and offered free of charge to all participants.

The two days of general sessions will be held midday Oct. 27-28, while other events associated with the annual meeting will be spread out before and after the main events. The NMPF Board of Directors will meet Friday, Oct. 16, then convene again on Thursday, Nov. 12, for its 2021 organization meeting, including a wrap-up of the Nov. 3 elections. The NMPF Delegates meeting will be Monday, Oct. 26, while NMPF Young Cooperator 2020 program sessions will be Oct. 29-30.

Registration information for the Oct. 27-28 programming can be found here. Sessions will include: