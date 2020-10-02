NMPF 2020 Annual Meeting Free to Participants; Will Review Momentous Year for Dairy
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed, but not cancelled, NMPF’s 2020 annual meeting. This year’s joint meeting, held again in conjunction with the national checkoff groups overseen by Dairy Management Inc., will be held online and offered free of charge to all participants.
The two days of general sessions will be held midday Oct. 27-28, while other events associated with the annual meeting will be spread out before and after the main events. The NMPF Board of Directors will meet Friday, Oct. 16, then convene again on Thursday, Nov. 12, for its 2021 organization meeting, including a wrap-up of the Nov. 3 elections. The NMPF Delegates meeting will be Monday, Oct. 26, while NMPF Young Cooperator 2020 program sessions will be Oct. 29-30.
Registration information for the Oct. 27-28 programming can be found here. Sessions will include:
- A panel featuring the farmer leadership of DMI, NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council focusing on lessons learned during unprecedented times.
- David Wasserman, House editor for The Cook Political Report, will offer an elections forecast.
- NMPF’s Town Hall session, in which senior staff will share updates and answer questions regarding key policy issues that affect dairy farmers and U.S. dairy via a moderated discussion.
- A dairy-organization executive panel will share promotion and policy priorities and plans for 2021 and beyond, including how COVID-19 has uncovered and accelerated opportunities for U.S. dairy. Featured panelists include DMI executives Tom Gallagher and Barbara O’Brien.
- Peter Sheahan, founder of Karrikins Group, will share his thoughts on what creates innovation for companies looking to create value in their industries.
- An industry spotlight panel will share critical updates and context around environmental stewardship and U.S. Dairy’s Net Zero Initiative. Panelists including dairy co-op, brand and organization leaders will share why this topic is more important than ever among dairy consumers and customers, and how U.S. dairy is positioning itself for today and in the future.