NEXT Holds First Meeting as Monthly Assisted Export Sales Top 15 Million Pounds

December 2, 2025

NEXT held its inaugural meeting last month to establish expectations, provide an in-depth report on program operations and identify steps to keep the program nimble and responsive to market conditions as the program itself saw another successful period of boosting U.S. dairy exports.

NEXT member cooperatives secured 107 contracts in November, adding 15.4 million pounds of product in NEXT-assisted sales in 2025. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa and South America and will be shipped from November through February.

The sales mark another month of progress for NEXT, which has seen strong results out of the starting gate in the second half of the year.

NEXT (NMPF Export & Trade), which provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages, was launched at NMPF’s June board meeting. November’s Joint Annual Meeting provided an opportunity for NEXT members to meet on their own on Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, the NMPF board at its meeting approved a Strategic Advisory Group for NEXT, to shape the program by providing direction on programmatic initiatives and enhancements. Members of the group consist of representatives from participating cooperatives as well as two non-voting advisory positions. Michigan farmer and chair of Michigan Milk Producers Association, Doug Chapin, will serve as the NEXT Strategic Advisory Group chair with NMPF’s Will Loux serving as the program’s first executive director.

The advisory group will reconvene in January, as participants look to build upon the program’s initial success. Anyone interested in participating in NEXT should contact Will Loux at wloux@nmpf.org.