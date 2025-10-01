NEXT-Assisted Export Sales Near 24 Million Pounds as September Winds Down

October 1, 2025

NEXT member cooperatives secured 60 contracts in September, with one week still outstanding for the month; full-month data will be available later this week. These contracts added 23.9 million pounds of product in NEXT-assisted sales in 2025. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, Central America, the Caribbean and South America and will be shipped from September 2025 through May 2026.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting, moving products into world markets is essential. NEXT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The referenced amounts of dairy products reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. NEXT will pay export assistance to bidders only when export and delivery of product is verified by submission of required documentation.