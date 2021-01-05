News & Resources

New NMPF Webpage Emphasizes Cooperatives’ Value

January 5, 2021

NMPF unveiled a new “About Cooperatives” webpage Dec. 14 as part of an ongoing effort to emphasize the value of milk marketing cooperatives and their value to dairy farmers. The page includes a summary about dairy cooperatives and how they benefit farmers as well as their history. It will also serve as a clearinghouse for cooperative and membership-related news.

Cooperatives proved their value both to their members and to those they serve in 2020 in numerous ways, with NMPF spotlighting how cooperatives stepped up on behalf of their members and communities in response to the unprecedented challenges brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

New from @nmpf: "Yesterday's reprehensible violence was an attack on our democracy, intended to undermine the results of a free and fair election and desecrate the sovereign will of the American people." Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 1 day ago

© 2021 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.