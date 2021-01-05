New NMPF Webpage Emphasizes Cooperatives’ Value

January 5, 2021

NMPF unveiled a new “About Cooperatives” webpage Dec. 14 as part of an ongoing effort to emphasize the value of milk marketing cooperatives and their value to dairy farmers. The page includes a summary about dairy cooperatives and how they benefit farmers as well as their history. It will also serve as a clearinghouse for cooperative and membership-related news.

Cooperatives proved their value both to their members and to those they serve in 2020 in numerous ways, with NMPF spotlighting how cooperatives stepped up on behalf of their members and communities in response to the unprecedented challenges brought on by the coronavirus crisis.