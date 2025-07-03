New NMPF Bill Tracker Monitors Key Dairy Legislation

July 3, 2025

NMPF added a bill tracker to its website June 4, offering members and other dairy advocates an up-to-date hub for monitoring federal legislation that affects U.S. dairy farmers and their cooperatives.

The tracker offers users detailed information on bills NMPF is monitoring, including legislative actions, sponsors, summaries and more, making it easier to stay informed and engaged in the policy process.

The new feature adds to NMPF’s existing advocacy resources, including the grassroots action page where users can message members of Congress for critical legislation such as the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act.