New Maritime Fees Would Undermine U.S. Dairy, NMPF Argues

April 2, 2025

NMPF and USDEC filed joint comments on March 24 to USTR urging the administration to reconsider proposed fees on Chinese-owned or built vessels under the agency’s Section 301 investigation into China’s maritime and shipbuilding practices. NMPF warned that fees ranging up to $1.5 million per port call would significantly increase shipping costs, undermining U.S. dairy export competitiveness abroad, even as it supported efforts to bolster the U.S. commercial fleet.

Nearly 40% of U.S. dairy exports rely on ocean freight. Higher fees risk lost market access, supply chain disruptions and economic harm to dairy farmers and exporters, NMPF and USDEC argued in their comments. NMPF joined two March 24 letters—one from a broad industry coalition and a second from agricultural organizations— call for alternative approaches that support U.S. strategic goals without disproportionately harming American exporters.