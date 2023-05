National Association of Farm Broadcasters:

New FMMO Will Work Better for Farmers, Mulhern Says

May 9, 2023

NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern says the industry need a modernized Federal Milk Marketing Order that works better for dairy farmers, in an interview with the National Association of Farm Broadcasters. “We’re really excited that is a plan that will point a way toward a much brighter future for us dairy industry,” Mulhern said.