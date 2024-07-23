National Association of Farm Broadcasters:

Much Good, Some Surprises in FMMO Plan, NMPF’s Cain Says

Stephen Cain, senior director of economic research and analysis for the National Milk Producers Federation, said NMPF is “very pleased with the recommendation that USDA has come up with” for Federal Milk Marketing Order Modernization. “Fundamentally, USDA agreed with our premise and methodology for all the changes we were asking for,” said Cain in an interview with the National Association of Farm Broadcasters.