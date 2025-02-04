Minnesota Dairy Farmers Elected to Lead Young Cooperators Program

February 4, 2025

Megan and Tim Schrupp, farmer-owners of NexGen Dairy and members of First District Association, were elected by their peers to lead the National Young Cooperators (YC) Program Advisory Council in 2025.

Megan and Tim own and operate NexGen Dairy with Megan’s parents in Eden Valley, Minnesota. The third-generation family farm is home to 1,200 Jersey and Jersey-cross cows producing high-component milk used to make cheddar cheese at First District Association. NexGen Dairy also manages 1,400 acres of crops and has embraced sustainability through on-site solar panels and advanced cow monitoring technologies.

Both Megan and Tim are deeply involved in the dairy industry and their community. Since 2014, they have served on First District Association’s YC board and led initiatives like “Dinner on the Dairy,” connecting farms with their local community. Megan, a dairy veterinarian and graduate of the University of Minnesota, also operates Dairy Performance Service, specializing in dairy medicine and reproduction. Together, the couple are enthusiastic about mentoring youth, leasing dairy cattle to 4-H participants and supporting the future of the dairy industry through leadership and advocacy.

“We are strong advocates for modern family dairy farming and look forward to working with fellow YCs to address challenges, share experiences and strengthen the dairy industry,” the Schrupps said.

Nicole Engelken, an Iowa dairy farmer and Prairie Farms member-owner, was elected vice chair of the program.

The National YC Program has provided training and leadership development opportunities to beginning dairy farmers for 75 years. It aims to provide producers with the education, tools and resources they need to improve their leadership skills, profitability and resilience through year-round virtual and in-person programming.

NMPF manages the program funded by its members with support from stakeholders including Farm Credit, Ever.Ag and Monument Advocacy. Employees and owners of dairy farms that are members of an NMPF member cooperative and under the age of 45, as well as co-op staff, are invited to participate. Click here for more information and sign up here for program updates.