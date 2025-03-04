Milk Price Gain Raises January DMC Margin

March 4, 2025

Following three months of falling from record highs, the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program margin rose in January as milk prices increased more than feed costs.

The January U.S. average all-milk price rose by $0.80/cwt from the month before to $24.10/cwt, while the DMC January feed cost formula increased by $0.33/cwt of milk on higher prices for all three of its feed components. That moved the DMC margin up by $0.47/cwt of milk for the month.

The DMC Decision Tool on the USDA Farm Service Agency website at the end of February projected the monthly margin would average $12.37/cwt during 2025, with a low of $11.41/cwt in late spring. 2025 DMC program enrollment is now open and is scheduled to close March 31.