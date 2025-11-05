Michigan Milk, Windemuller Awarded in Annual Communications Contest

November 5, 2025

NMPF named Michigan Milk Producers Association Cooperative Communicator of the Year in its annual cooperative communications contest Oct. 15, while Dairy Farmers of America member Paul Windemuller received NMPF’s Farmer Communicator of the Year award.

MMPA won five categories and a ‘Best of Show’ award in the Writing category, while also taking six second place finishes and three third place finishes in the competition, which recognizes the top communications efforts among NMPF’s member cooperatives.

NMPF recognized Windemuller for his active presence in social media and other platforms, serving as a catalyst for consumer curiosity by sharing real-life stories from the farm. Windemuller is an active member for DFA, participating in both its Young Cooperator program and Emerging Leaders program. He also serves as a DFA content creator, enabling farmers to create authentic social media content that highlights the good story of dairy farming. One of Windemuller’s clips, 3 Types of Tech on the Farm, has more than 445,000 views and 300+ comments on his dairy’s Instagram account.

Windemuller also hosts his own podcast, AgCulture, sharing anecdotal experiences, insights and innovations in the agricultural space. He and his wife, Brittany, are first-generation dairy farmers who own and operate Dream Winds Dairy in Coopersville, MI, where they milk approximately 260 cows with a robotic milking system.

NMPF selects the “Best of Show” award from the first-place entries in the contest’s primary areas: publication, writing, graphics and special projects. In addition to MMPA’s recognition in the writing category for its informational feature, “The Low Down on FMMOs,” DFA won the publications category for its “Life on the Farm” special report and in graphics for its smartphone photo, “Caught in the Glow”; Associated Milk Producers Inc. won the special projects category with its Dinner Bell Creamery promotional video, “Meet Our Farmers: The Siewert Family.”

NMPF will also recognize winners at NMPF’s annual meeting next week. A full list of the winners of the NMPF communications contest, which received 102 entries from 11 member cooperatives, can be found here.