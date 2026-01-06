Merck, Meristem, NEDPA and C-Lock Join NMPF

January 6, 2026

Merck Animal Health, Meristem Crop Performance, Northeast Dairy Producers Association and C-Lock joined NMPF late last year as associate members.

Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, producers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them.

Meristem Crop Performance helps farmers produce more bushels for less cost per bushel. As the global leader in delivering live, in-field biologicals through the patented BIO-CAPSULE™ Technology platform, Meristem significantly reduces waste in crop input systems through improved supply chain efficiency and advanced concentrates. Meristem was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Powell, OH.

Northeast Dairy Producers Association (NEDPA) has served as the voice, resource and network for New York’s family dairy farms for more than three decades. NEDPA is an organization of dairy producers and industry partners committed to an economically viable, consumer-conscious dairy industry dedicated to the care and well-being of its communities, its environment, its employees and its cows.

C-Lock Inc. provides solutions for measuring and improving livestock efficiency and sustainability worldwide through GreenFeed and SmartFeed technologies. GreenFeed delivers precise methane and carbon dioxide emissions data, helping researchers and producers across the globe make informed decisions on nutrition, genetics, and environmental impact. SmartFeed tracks feed intake and efficiency, offering valuable insights into animal performance and health. C-Lock also offers SmartScale and SmartWater systems that give dairy producers precise measurement tools and valuable insights for improved herd performance. C-Lock is headquartered in Rapid City, SD and was founded in 2005.