Marks-Yant Joins Economics Team

November 5, 2025

NMPF economics department, co-managed with the U.S. Dairy Export Council, in October welcomed its newest staffer Katriel Marks-Yant.

Marks-Yant will serve as the team’s Director of Economic Affairs, leading domestic market analysis.

Prior to joining NMPF, Marks-Yant was an International Economist with USDA Foreign Agricultural Service. She has also worked with NMPF member cooperative Land O’Lakes in international development and government relations functions.

Marks-Yant holds a master’s degree in international economics and international development from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and studied Agricultural Economics at Purdue.

Originally from Carmel, IN, she maintains close ties with her family’s farms in the Midwest.