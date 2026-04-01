March-to-Date NEXT-Assisted Export Sales Surpass 30 Million Pounds

April 1, 2026

NEXT member cooperatives secured 77 contracts in March with one week still outstanding for the month due to publication timing. These contracts added 30.4 million pounds of product in NEXT-assisted sales in 2026. These products will go to customers in Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, Eurasia, South America, Central America and the Caribbean and will be shipped from March through October.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting, moving products into world markets is essential. NEXT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The referenced amounts of dairy products reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. NEXT will pay export assistance to bidders only when export and delivery of product is verified by submission of required documentation.