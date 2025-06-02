MAHA Report Criticizes U.S. Food System, Cites Whole Milk’s Benefits

June 2, 2025

A White House commission’s report on food and public health released last week outlined numerous criticisms of the U.S. food system, alarming some segments of agriculture as dairy considered its implications.

The report from the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) commission defended the importance of nutrient-dense “real” foods and specified whole milk for its benefits. “Whole milk and other dairy products are rich sources of calcium vitamin and bioactive fatty acids which support bone health help regulate inflammation and may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes,” the report said.

The commission, chaired by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, released the report May 22.

As expected, the Kennedy-led report noted that American children are often unhealthy, which the commission attributed to ultra processed food, exposure to chemicals, lack of exercise, stress and overprescription of pharmaceuticals. The report criticized corporate influence of food marketing and said industry-funded nutrition research has led to “skewed outcomes” in dietary patterns and even the government’s recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The report didn’t single out farm chemicals atrazine and glyphosate as major problems requiring a ban while raising doubts about them by calling for more research into the effects of cumulative exposure to chemicals such as pesticides.

The report said the MAHA Commission will immediately begin developing a strategy to improve child health outcomes, with the report due in August.