Little Change from April in May DMC Margin

July 3, 2025

The May DMC margin lost $0.02/cwt from a month earlier to $10.40/cwt, according to the DMC Decision Tool on the USDA Farm Service Agency website. The Tool had previously predicted the April margin to be the lowest for the year, but a large increase in the price of premium alfalfa hay, equivalent to $0.34/cwt of milk in the DMC feed cost formula, more than offset a $0.30/cwt increase in the May all-milk price, to $21.30/cwt, while much smaller, offsetting prices of corn and soybean meal could only bring the feed cost down by another $0.02/cwt.

The Decision Tool continues to show the DMC margin increasing steadily, now from May, to top out at $13.76/cwt in November and average $12.43/cwt for the year.