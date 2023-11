Lights, camera … Bjerga! Live from the Dairy Experience

November 16, 2023

NMPF Executive Vice President for Communications & Industry Relations Alan Bjerga takes viewers on a tour of the Dairy Experience at this week’s Joint Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL. From information booths to ice cream, this year’s event brought together a diverse dairy community, showing farmer unity and industry pride during a time of transition at NMPF.