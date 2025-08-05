Lanco-Pennland Joins NMPF Fold

August 5, 2025

NMPF is proud to welcome as its newest member, Lanco-Pennland, a dairy co-op based in Hagerstown, MD.

Lanco-Pennland represents 300 farms in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Virginia. It produces premium dairy products including whole milk mozzarella, white cheddar and Gouda, building long-term value for their farms and communities. The co-op owns a plant in Hancock, MD, producing cheese under the brand Pennland Pure. All NMPF member co-ops are listed here.