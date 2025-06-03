Kinler Joins NMPF as Senior Director of Board, State and Member Relations

June 3, 2025

Casey Kinler this week is joining NMPF as its new Senior Director of Board, State and Member Relations for NMPF. In this role, she leads efforts to build and strengthen relationships with our members, sponsors, and state affiliates. This includes supporting the planning and execution of NMPF’s annual meeting and board meetings.

Casey brings a decade of experience in member engagement. Before joining NMPF, she served as Director of Membership Experience at the American Composites Manufacturers Association, where she led initiatives in member retention, onboarding, and engagement. Previously, she held the role of Director of Membership and Marketing at the Animal Agriculture Alliance, where she managed sponsorship outreach, member recruitment and coordinated its annual event.

Casey holds a master’s degree in communications from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications from Auburn University.