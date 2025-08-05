June DMC Margin Rises $0.70/cwt

August 5, 2025

The June margin for the Dairy Margin Coverage Program was $11.10/cwt in June, an increase of $0.70/cwt from May. The June all-milk price was unchanged from May at $21.30/cwt, while the June DMC feed cost formula dropped by $0.70/cwt for the month, as the prices of all three formula feed components decreased, particularly that for premium alfalfa hay.

The forecasts maintained by DMC Decision Tool on the USDA website at the end of July showed the DMC margin topping out $13.20/cwt in November and averaging $12.11/cwt for the year.