June CWT-Assisted Dairy Export Sales Totaled 6.5 Million Pounds

July 6, 2022

CWT member cooperatives secured 51 contracts in June, adding 5.6 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 254,000 pounds of butter and 600,000 pounds of cream cheese to CWT-assisted sales in 2022. In milk equivalent, this is equal to 62 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. These products will go customers in Asia, Central America and Middle East-North Africa, and will be shipped from June 2022 through January 2023.

CWT-assisted 2022 dairy product sales contracts year-to-date total 53.4 million pounds of American-type cheese, 348,000 pounds of butter, 5.6 million pounds of cream cheese and 28.5 million pounds of whole milk powder. This brings the total milk equivalent for the year to 754 million pounds on a milkfat basis.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.