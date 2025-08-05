July NEXT-Assisted Export Sales Reach Nearly 38 Million Pounds

August 5, 2025

NEXT member cooperatives secured 223 contracts in the program’s first month, totaling 37.7 million pounds of product in NEXT-assisted sales in 2025. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, Central America, the Caribbean and South America and will be shipped from July through December 2025.

NEXT (NMPF Export and Trade) gained final approval from NMPF’s Board of Directors at its June meeting. It succeeds the previous Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) program, expanding its service to dairy producers and testing innovative new ways to build U.S. dairy’s global market share. NEXT provides an effective means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The referenced amounts of dairy products reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. NEXT will pay export assistance to bidders only when export and delivery of product is verified by submission of required documentation.