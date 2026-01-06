Jonker Shares Importance of Animal Health Funding

January 6, 2026

Chief Science Officer Jamie Jonker participated in three virtual listening sessions Dec. 9-11 hosted by USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to share NMPF’s stance on upcoming animal health funding needs.

APHIS is advancing animal disease preparedness and response through its Farm Bill animal health programs and increasing its budget to $233 million annually beginning in 2026. This includes:

$153 million per year for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank;

$70 million per year for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program; and

$10 million per year for the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.

During the stakeholder listening sessions, NMPF shared the importance of using the increased NAVVCB funding to expand antigen and vaccine stockpiles to ensure rapid deployment during an outbreak, using the NADPRP funding to expand biosecurity and animal disease outbreak resources, and using NAHLN funding to expand laboratory capacity, enhance diagnostic technology, and strengthen IT systems for faster data sharing.