Jonker Represents Dairy Globally an UN Meeting

October 2, 2024

NMPF Chief Science Officer Dr. Jamie Jonker spotlighted dairy’s global leadership in combating antimicrobial resistance at the United Nation General Assembly High Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance held Sept. 26.

In his capacity as chair of the International Dairy Federation’s Science Program Coordinating Committee, Jonker represented dairy globally at the UN meeting in New York. IDF released in conjunction with the meeting its 2024 special edition of the IDF Animal Health Report, featuring a dedicated focus on antimicrobial resistance.

“The articles contain actionable information for the global dairy sector to accelerate progress on AMR control,” Jonker said in an IDF release announcing the publications. The September UN in New York meeting built on a 2016 pronouncement about antimicrobial resistance and had followed up with a second political declaration to focus on tangible commitments for outcomes by 2030, including antimicrobial use in livestock.

NMPF has been advocating for the U.S. government partners to make political declaration commitments that reflect the important role of antimicrobials for animal health, welfare, and food safety outcomes. Jonker has served as a member of the Global Leaders Group since February 2023.