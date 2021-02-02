Jonker Appointed to USDA Animal Disease Preparedness Board

February 2, 2021

Dr. Jamie Jonker, NMPF Vice President for Sustainability & Scientific Affairs, was appointed as an ex officio member to the USDA APHIS Veterinary Services’ National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP) Consultation Board in January.

NADPRP was established as part of the 2018 Farm Bill to provide funds to eligible entities to conduct high-value projects that will help prevent the introduction and spread of foreign and emerging animal diseases that threaten U.S. agriculture.

Its board includes 12 voting members and 4 ex officio non-voting members. The United States Animal Health Association (USAHA) coordinates the nomination of ten members, including three State Animal Health Official representatives, four industry representatives (one each from cattle, swine, poultry, and small ruminants), and three academic representatives. USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) will nominate one member, and APHIS’ tribal liaison will nominate one member to represent interests from tribal organizations. The 4 ex officio members are also nominated by USAHA to represent additional animal agricultural industries with interest in participating in NADPRP.

The NADPRP Board is charged with representing the interests of all eligible entities and supporting the program by:

Developing and consulting with Veterinary Services on annual funding priorities;

Nominating experts to review and rank proposals;

Providing input on and approving the program’s annual spending plan; and

Providing feedback to improve the program’s processes.

More information online at NADPRP Website.