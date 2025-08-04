Joint Statement from NMPF and USDEC on Senate Confirmation of Luke Lindberg as USDA Under Secretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs

August 4, 2025

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) today applauded the Senate’s confirmation of Luke Lindberg to the position USDA Under Secretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs.

Statement from Gregg Doud, President and CEO of NMPF:

“We are excited to get to work with Under Secretary Lindberg, who has a proven track record of advancing American agricultural interests and will help USDA deliver results for American dairy producers and cooperatives. Mr. Lindberg’s leadership and understanding of trade policy strengthen the future of U.S. dairy. We look forward to working with Under Secretary Lindberg and the entire Trump administration to champion American dairy farmer interests, fight back on unjustified and unscientific barriers to American exports and open markets across the globe.”

Statement from Krysta Harden, President and CEO of USDEC:

“The confirmation of Luke Lindberg represents a significant win for U.S. dairy exporters and our industry’s global competitiveness. Mr. Lindberg’s experience leading trade missions and managing export initiatives position him perfectly to break down trade barriers and create pathways for American dairy to reach global consumers. Last year, U.S. dairy exports reached a historic $8.2 billion, demonstrating the tremendous global demand for American dairy products. This position is critical to advancing America’s leadership in international dairy markets. Together we can put more Made in America dairy on more overseas shelves. We are delighted to have a strong advocate for policies that enhance competitive dairy access into international markets.”