Joint Annual Meeting to Detail Policy, Industry Highlights

November 7, 2023

The joint annual meeting of NMPF and its checkoff group partners Nov. 12-15 in Orlando is set to update more than 750 participants on the breadth and depth of activities that National Milk and Dairy Management Inc. are conducting on behalf of their members, ranging from marketing and promotion to policy and analysis.

Guest speakers at the four-day conference include Terry Jones, the founder of Travelocity.com and chairman of Kayak.com, who will speak on leveraging disruption and innovation as technology and consumer tastes continually evolve. Other guest speakers include Eric Clavetter from the Mayo Clinic, who will speak about advancing dairy’s health benefits; and Kerry Delaney with General Mills, who will assess how dairy plays an essential role in providing health and wellness solutions through new product marketing channels. The schedule at a glance is available here. Late registrations are still being accepted, with an additional $150 per person late fee.

This year, all attendees will participate in a series of four rotating breakout sessions designed to provide a deeper dive into key areas of work for NMPF and DMI. These include:

Collaborating for Dairy’s Future: Environmental Stewardship & Sustainability – A review of U.S. dairy’s commitment to environmental stewardship, a core component of socially responsible dairy production.

Innovating for Dairy’s Future: Leveraging Science for Sustained Growth – A discussion with industry experts how U.S. dairy is using science, technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships to identify new consumer opportunities and drive current and future dairy sales.

Fueling Dairy Love: A Day in the Life of Key Consumers – An educational exchange on industry-wide efforts that bring dairy nutrition, dairy purpose and dairy-liciousness front and center to capture the attention of Gen Z and Early Parents.

Remodeling Federal Dairy Policy: Updating Federal Orders and the Farm Bill – An assessment of how and why NMPF has developed two blueprints this year to improve the future direction of dairy policy, focusing on the 2023 Farm Bill and the Federal Milk Marketing Order system.

The meeting also will offer receptions on both Monday and Tuesday nights. NMPF’s Young Cooperators will have its own meeting track that features professional development and leadership training along with networking opportunities.