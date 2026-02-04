January NEXT-Assisted Export Sales Surpass 19 Million Pounds

February 4, 2026

NEXT member cooperatives secured 82 contracts in January, adding 19.3 million pounds of product in NEXT-assisted sales in 2026, as the program built on its record-level activity set in the second half of 2025. These products will go to customers in Asia, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, South America, Central America, the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa and will be shipped from January through December.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting, moving products into world markets is essential. NEXT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The referenced amounts of dairy products reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. NEXT will pay export assistance to bidders only when export and delivery of product is verified by submission of required documentation.