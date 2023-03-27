IDF World Dairy Summit Returns to the United States, Registration Open

March 27, 2023

Registration opens today for the International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit 2023 to be held October 16-19 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Summit is returning to the United States for the first time in 30 years and is the world’s largest annual global dairy conference. Under the theme “BE Dairy…Boundless Potential and Endless Possibilities,” the Summit’s immersive program will bring together dairy leaders and renowned experts to address dairy’s most significant opportunities in a dynamic global marketplace.

Hosted by the United States National Committee of the IDF (US-IDF), the IDF World Dairy Summit is expected to attract more than 1000 participants and expert speakers from around the world, including industry leaders, scientists, and producers. The Summit’s expo will showcase dairy companies, suppliers, dairy trade organizations, and products while 23+ thematic sessions offer engaging content from health and nutrition to sustainable production, consumer expectations, policy and innovation.

Set against the backdrop of beautiful Chicago, the best of American food, arts, music, and culture will be on full display, and participants will have easy access to some of America’s most famed dairy regions. Attendees will have the option to register for half-day, one and two-day farm and technical tours showcasing the diversity of U.S. dairy farms, research centers, processing facilities and retail in America’s heartland states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

Register online at www.idfwds2023.com by June 30 to receive a discounted rate. Full IDF World Dairy Summit 2023 details and program available here. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Credentialed members of the news media should contact heather.oldani@dairy.org to express interest in registering. News media must present credentials to qualify for registration and special rates.