House Advances Farm Bill with Key Dairy Provisions

May 5, 2026

The National Milk Producers Federation welcomed U.S. House passage of the 2026 Farm Bill, a significant step forward for dairy farmers and the broader agricultural economy. The House‑approved package reflects many NMPF priorities and provides critical support at a time of continued volatility and uncertainty for producers.

The legislation strengthens the farm safety net, preserves conservation programs that work for dairy and livestock operations, bolsters trade promotion programs and protects common food names, reinforces dairy’s essential role in nutrition policy and continues support for vital animal health initiatives.

“NMPF commends lawmakers who today stood up for farmers by passing legislation that’s critically important for dairy producers,” NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud said in a statement released after the final vote. “At a time where farmers face unprecedented challenges, Congress needs to provide the stability of a five-year, comprehensive farm bill. We will work with leaders in both chambers, from both parties, to get a farm bill signed into law.”

In addition to securing dairy priorities in the committee-approved bill, NMPF partnered with our member cooperatives to defeat harmful amendments related to animal health, Proposition 12, and food aid. NMPF also created an advocacy alert geared toward generating House support and is planning a separate campaign pushing for Senate passage.

NMPF praised House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-PA, and other dairy champions for advancing the bill through the House and delivering a package that reflects months of stakeholder input and bipartisan work.

Attention now turns to the Senate. NMPF will continue collaborating closely with leaders in both chambers and across party lines to ensure that a comprehensive farm bill reaches the president’s desk — one that delivers certainty, supports innovation, and strengthens the future of U.S. dairy.