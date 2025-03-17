Hoard's Dairyman:

Expanded resources benefit farmers

March 17, 2025

By Nicole Ayache, Chief Sustainability Officer, National Milk Producers Federation

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program launched FARM Environmental Stewardship (ES) Version 3 late last year, using the latest science and technology to support producers in assessing sustainability opportunities that align with their business goals. Since its launch, the FARM Program has developed additional training and guidance materials to help participants better understand FARM ES Version 3.

The Version 3 User Guide was released last month. It provides key information about the evaluation tool and details the data inputs of an evaluation to foster consistency and confidence in data collection. The guide dedicates a chapter to interpreting outputs from the Version 3 assessment to support accurate interpretations of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions footprints.

FARM ES launched a self-paced, online evaluator training course that covers the core elements of an evaluation and is required for certification. Advanced training sessions are available for evaluators looking to deepen their expertise. Each session addresses key areas of the evaluation process, such as data inputs, interpreting results, and available resources. Sessions also explore the new scenario analysis function of the Version 3 evaluation tool, so evaluators can better support farmers in using this new functionality to inform decision-making.

The program area will also offer a Prep Guide, outlining steps producers can take to prepare for an on-farm evaluation. Both the recently published User Guide and the forthcoming Prep Guide share information on expectations and best practices for completing an evaluation.

FARM ES Version 3 enables robust scenario analysis so a farm can analyze the effects of potential management or practice changes, including the potential effect on milk productivity as well as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Ruminant Farm Systems (RuFaS) model, which powers the Version 3 evaluation tool, incorporates cutting-edge research to model a whole-farm system. Through this process, FARM ES results can highlight potential opportunities for improved efficiency and cost savings.

FARM ES is working on expanded capabilities for the evaluation tool, such as making it easier to run what-if scenarios by offering preset options. FARM ES will also incorporate scientific updates from the RuFaS model over time. The economic module coming to RuFaS, for example, will offer FARM ES users the option to run a partial-budget analysis when reviewing scenario results.

The FARM Program continues its mission of fostering a culture of continuous improvement by providing farmers with tools and resources for on-farm best management practices. The FARM ES tool provides a unified platform built by and for the U.S. dairy community, powered by peer-reviewed credible science. U.S. dairy farmers are actively involved in shaping the FARM ES Program. It unifies industry response to customer requests for sustainability data, helping to streamline sustainability measurements into one program.

For more information on FARM Environmental Stewardship, please visit nationaldairyfarm.com.

This column originally appeared in Hoard’s Dairyman Intel on March 17, 2025.