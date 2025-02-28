Hain Joins NMPF as Chief Veterinary Officer

February 28, 2025

Dr. Meggan Hain has joined NMPF as its Chief Veterinary Officer for NMPF and the National Dairy FARM Program, a new position leading NMPF’s efforts to advance animal welfare standards, support dairy producers and promote science-based best practices across the industry.

With two decades of veterinary expertise in dairy health and welfare, Hain has been instrumental in developing animal welfare programs, disease response strategies and quality assurance initiatives.

Meggan comes to NMPF after serving as the Managing Veterinarian and Animal Care Specialist at Organic Valley, overseeing the animal health and welfare program for 1,800 farms nationwide. She holds both a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Ohio State University.