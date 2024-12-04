H5N1 Response Evolves with FDA, USDA Studies

December 4, 2024

NMPF staff is providing key input into federal mitigation efforts and leading dairy-farmer response as the H5N1 situation evolves. NMPF has participated in federal-led planning groups that have been meeting daily for months, and the NCIMS Executive Board is heavily engaged with those planning groups, as well.

FDA is in the final week of its milk silo testing study, which began Oct. 28. Through the six-week study, FDA has collected samples from raw milk storage silos at dairy processing facilities in participating states. This voluntary, double-blinded study is designed for data-gathering purposes only, with no way to trace back to individual farms. In the first three weeks of FDA’s study, only one sample tested positive for H5N1.

USDA hopes to begin its monitoring effort after FDA’s study concludes. The USDA monitoring effort is different from FDA’s and will be ongoing. Under USDA’s monitoring effort, samples will be taken from each raw milk silo at processing locations on a periodic basis. When a silo is determined to be positive, state animal health officials will be notified who will in turn assist farms associated with the positive sample.

Several states have implemented their own programs with mandatory bulk testing of milk to reduce the spread of H5N1, including California, Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. These individual state testing programs are separate from the testing conducted by FDA and the upcoming USDA testing program.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Nov. 20 that it would begin mandatory testing of milk from Pennsylvania dairy farms. Though no cases of H5N1 have been detected in Pennsylvania cattle, the commonwealth is implementing this program to help with early detection.

Any cooperative or milk processor marketing milk from a Pennsylvania dairy farm must collect samples of raw milk taken from each compartment of each milk tanker from every pickup route once every 14 days to ensure that all farms supplying milk to those plants are covered. Samples must be taken by trained, certified personnel and submitted to a Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System lab within 48 hours of collection. All testing will be handled with no out-of-pocket cost to the farmer, milk processor, or hauler. If milk from a tanker truck tests positive for H5N1, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will work with the processor to determine which farms supplied milk to that tanker. From there, the Bureau of Animal Health will take samples from individual farms to determine the source and work with those farmers on biosecurity measures to prevent further spread. More about the PA program can be found here.