Greenhouse Gas Protocol Survey Open Through March 14

February 1, 2023

NMPF, along with USDEC, Newtrient, IDFA (International Dairy Foods Association), and dairy companies, are participating in a coordinated effort through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy to develop messaging for U.S. dairy organizations to consider when crafting their response to the GHG Protocol’s Survey on Need for GHG Protocol Corporate Standards and Guidance Updates. The survey, due Mar. 14, is a welcome opportunity to provide feedback and suggestions to the standards that shape the sustainability data requests that customers make of their dairy suppliers.

GHG Protocol’s standards provide the globally recognized methodologies for measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including the Scope 3 emissions tracking that FARM Environmental Stewardship enables. Companies across all industries, including within the dairy supply chain, use these standards for their GHG reporting because they underpin prominent GHG reporting frameworks, such as the Science Based Targets initiative and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

Several of GHG Protocol’s standards and guidance documents have not been updated in more than a decade. As such, this is a rare opportunity to share U.S. dairy’s perspective and encourage updates to make GHG accounting and reporting more practical to implement.