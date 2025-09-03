Economics:

FMMO Modernization Takes Effect, With NEXT Next

September 3, 2025

Final Rule updating Federal Milk Marketing Order pricing formulas implemented June 1

NMPF Exports & Trade (NEXT) gained approval from NMPF’s Board of Directors and started accepting bids

NMPF’s Economics team saw the culmination of a multi-year effort to update the Federal Milk Marketing Order pricing formulas on June 1, when the new FMMO rule took effect.

The “higher-of” Class I price mover for most non-ESL milk has been restored; dairy product make allowances and Class I differentials nationwide are updated, and USDA is no longer using barrel cheese to determine the Class III price. USDA will implement a final part of the rule increasing the component composition factors for skim milk in all FMMO price classes Dec. 1 to avoid disrupting existing risk management positions.

NMPF successfully argued for these necessary updates in five specific proposals presented at a record-long FMMO hearing from late summer 2023 to early winter 2024. The arguments all flowed from the fundamental principle that FMMO product price formulas must evolve with the changing structure of the dairy industry to properly fulfill their role of accurately translating dairy product prices into milk values embodied in the orders’ classified prices. The rule comes after more than four years of effort that included more than 200 meetings to formulate and defend NMPF’s proposal, led by NMPF leaders and experts.

Also spearheaded by economic analysis and consultations, NMPF’s Board of Directors approved the NMPF Exports & Trade (NEXT) program to succeed the Cooperatives Working Together export assistance program, at its June board meeting, with bids beginning in July.

NEXT expands its service to dairy producers and to testing innovative new ways to expand U.S. dairy’s market share. NEXT provides an effective means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages. New initiatives in the new NEXT program include:

Expanding the program’s product mix

Creating market development initiatives that provide targeted, additional support beyond primary assistance to level the playing field and drive U.S. export volume growth in key markets around the world where the U.S. is at a tariff

disadvantage and/or where the U.S. has the room and ability to gain market share

disadvantage and/or where the U.S. has the room and ability to gain market share Enhancing program operations to assist in NEXT’s mission by extending delivery periods, removing volume limits and providing greater insight into program operations; and

Creating a strategic advisory council to guide program strategy.

NEXT charges cooperatives paying into the new program two cents/cwt of member milk, a reduction from the four cents/cwt previous assessment in the CWT program. Within the first month of the program, NEXT-assisted export sales boomed, reaching nearly 38 million pounds of product – a tremendous start for the new program.