February NEXT-Assisted Export Sales Surpass 54 Million Pounds

March 3, 2026

NEXT member cooperatives secured 246 contracts in February, adding 54.3 million pounds of product in NEXT-assisted sales in 2026. These products will go to customers in Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, Middle East-North Africa, Eurasia, South America, Central America, the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa and will be shipped from February through July.

NEXT is a critical tool for participating U.S. dairy cooperatives to grow export sales, which have become increasingly important for dairy farmers and their cooperatives nationwide. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting, moving products into international markets is essential to generate dairy demand. For more information on the NEXT Program, contact the team at NEXT@nmpf.org.

The referenced amounts of dairy products reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. NEXT will pay export assistance to bidders only when export and delivery of product is verified by submission of required documentation.