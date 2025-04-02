FDA Traceability Delay Creates NMPF Advocacy Opportunity

April 2, 2025

NMPF welcomed the Food and Drug Administration’s recent 30-month compliance date extension for its final Food Traceability Rule, which creates additional opportunities to push for changes.

NMPF has long opposed the Food Traceability Rule as it is currently written while supporting sensible food traceability measures, and last year made great strides working with the International Dairy Foods Association toward getting FDA to consider exempting Grade “A” cottage cheese from the Food Traceability List.

NMPF plans to use the extra time to work with FDA and the Partnership for Food Traceability, a nonprofit partnership dedicated to this issue which NMPF joined last year, to find better solutions to food traceability.

The final rule establishes additional traceability recordkeeping requirements beyond what is already required in existing regulations for people who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods on the Food Traceability List. It applies to domestic and foreign entities producing food for U.S. consumption and was issued in 2022 in accordance with the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act.