FDA Proposal Eliminates 18 Dairy Standards; NMPF Seeks input

August 5, 2025

The Food and Drug Administration proposed July 16 to revoke 18 standards of identity (SOIs) for dairy products, concluding that these standards are no longer necessary to promote honesty and fair dealing in the interest of consumers. NMPF finds several of the changes problematic and is seeking member input on what to do next.

FDA in its action said it wants to get rid of three categories within the standards of identity rules: Products no longer on the market, foods covered by different regulations, and combination foods. NMPF believes FDA’s analysis is wrong in some cases about products they claim are not in the marketplace. For a list of the products, click here.

“If these products are still being made and FDA takes them off the Standards of Identity list, then those foods can be made any way anyone wants and they will be able to be called that food. That’s going to wind up with consumers getting things with no idea fo what they’re getting,” Senior Vice President of Regulatory & Environmental Affairs Clay Detlefsen said.

NMPF is asking its members to notify Detlefsen at cdetlefsen@nmpf.org whether their co-op still produces any of the products on FDA’s list and if losing the Standard of Identity will negatively affect their business. Based on that feedback, NMPF will determine whether to request a formal administrative hearing in addition to its written comments submitted by the Sept. 15 deadline for the proposed rule.