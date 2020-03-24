FARM’s Yeiser Stepp Discusses How Dairy-Farm Stewardship is Adapting to Coronavirus

March 24, 2020

Emily Yeiser Stepp, a National Milk Producers Federation vice president and head of the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program, is seeing rapid evolution in the initiative as the dairy industry continues to ensure quality animal care, a commitment to sustainability and best practices in the workplace even as coronavirus disrupts supply chains.

“In agriculture, in our industries, we figure things out. And that is the beauty of being part of this community, is that we will figure out how to do this in the most effective manner that provides those assurances long-term,” Yeiser Stepp said. “We’re all in this together.”

