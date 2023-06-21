Farmer Focus:

Dallmann East River Dairy is on the frontline of sustainability

June 21, 2023

Dallmann East River Dairy sits on the border of Calumet and Manitowoc counties in Brillion, WI. Nick Dallmann, his sister Lindsay Hansen, and their parents Dan and Shirley are all involved on the farm. Nick’s grandparents started the farm in 1964 with 80 acres of land and 15 cows. The Dallmanns now farm about 3,300 acres of cropland and have nearly 5,000 animals on site, milking 2,700 cows every day.

The dairy’s commitment to sustainability has grown over time. “Sustainability is one of those things that you can see coming down the pipeline—you can see certain environmental things, like erosion, starting to happen and you can predict some of the new regulations,” Nick Dallmann said. “We’ve found that just doing our part to be good stewards helps us stay ahead of all that.”

