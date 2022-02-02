FARM Workforce Development Updates Resources, Announces Training Dates

February 2, 2022

The FARM Workforce Development Program, which encourages best practices in Human Resources (HR) and safety on U.S. dairy farms, updated its Safety Reference Manual in December to include chapters on ergonomics and noise and hearing protection. A digital version of these chapters is currently available in English, and a Spanish version will be available soon. The chapters include information and checklists anticipating and recognizing the hazards for both safety considerations.

Understanding that HR and safety management look different on every farm, the FARM Workforce Development Program provides resources to support dairy farmers’ continuous improvement. The addition of the two new issue areas meets the growing demand from dairy farmers and managers seeking straightforward, relevant information on workplace safety and health. Dairy producers are encouraged to reference the manual as a resource for a safety management program.

FARM also announced its Workforce Development Evaluator Training dates for 2022, which include both virtual and in-person offerings. These two-day trainings go through the FARM Workforce Development evaluation while integrating a review of key safety and HR topics covered in the questionnaire. If you are interested in attending a training, please email dairyfarm@nmpf.org to enroll.