FARM Unveils Online Modules for Calf Care and Quality Assurance Program

June 2, 2022

The FARM Program announced May 11 that farmers raising dairy calves have access to new training resources and certification through the Calf Care and Quality Assurance (CCQA) program. CCQA promotes a way of thinking that prompts calf raisers to approach management decisions with thoughtfulness and an appreciation for the responsibility they have to their animals, consumers, the environment and the broader cattle industry.

The science- and outcome-based program was developed with an understanding of the diversity of calf-raising enterprises while maintaining facility type and size neutrality. While the practices identified in the animal care reference manual are not the only practices that can meet the desired outcomes, the program provides a framework that serves as a resource for anyone working in the calf-raising industry.

In addition to the manual, online modules and self-assessment tools, CCQA will release an audit tool later this year. Completion of the CCQA online modules provides certification equivalent to Beef Quality Assurance certification.

Certification through CCQA helps ensure optimal calf health and welfare and is the first, collaborative educational tool that provides guidelines for calf raisers. The CCQA program is a joint initiative led by the FARM Program and the Beef Quality Assurance program, with support from the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association and the Veal Quality Assurance program.