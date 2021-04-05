FARM to Resume On-Farm Evaluations; Adds Animal Care Task Force Members

April 5, 2021

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program plans to resume program on-farm evaluation activity on Sept 1, while reinstating deadlines nationwide. FARM also approved nominations for new Animal Care Task Force members.

Effective Sept. 1, evaluation and corrective action plan deadlines will be reinstated and all recommendations to forego on-farm activities related to the FARM Program will be rescinded. Also, program cycles are now extended to June 30, 2024, for all program areas (Animal Care 4.0, Environmental Stewardship 2.0 and Workforce Development 1.0). Resources for evaluators can be found on the new Evaluators and Trainer page on the FARM website in addition to events, training information, and FAQs.

Meanwhile, the NMPF Animal Health and Well-Being (AHWB) Committee approved nominations for the FARM Animal Care Task Force members who will serve as FARM Animal Care Version 5.0 discussions commence. Stakeholders across the U.S. dairy industry nominated the new members to fill existing vacancies on the task force, formerly called the Technical Writing Group.

The task force now consists of five farmers of varying operation size and geography, five representatives from co-ops and processors, four veterinarians, four academics, and one representative from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. More information on the task force, its responsibilities, and a full list of members, is here.

FARM conducted its first evaluator training as part of the Workforce Development (WFD) program area on March 10 and 11. The training equips FARM evaluators to conduct WFD Version 1.0 evaluations. A total of 10 evaluators participated in the two-day program administered by ACER Consulting, FARM’s training provider. Another training will be held April 14 and 15. Interested FARM evaluators can register here.